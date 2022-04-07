Police appeal for witnesses following Rosewell break-in
Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a break-in to premises in the outskirts of Rosewell.
Overnight between Sunday and Monday this week, storage sheds at a farm in Midlothian were broken into.
Three off road motorbikes, described as follows were stolen: A KTM 250 SC white, orange and blue in colour; a KTM 250 SXF grey and orange with Rydo Jackson writing on body work; a Honda CR 250 Red, white and blue with Chris Clark writing on body work.
Members of the public are asked to contact police immediately if you remember seeing any suspicious activity in or within the vicinity of Rosewell that night.
Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0402, April 5.
An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.