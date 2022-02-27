Police appeal launched after reports of man ‘carrying a knife’ in Dalry
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen in possession of a knife, on Caledonian Road in Dalry, Edinburgh.
Police were called to the scene around 3.30pm, on Saturday 26 February 2022.
Officers attended and carried out a full search of the area, but there was no trace of the male.
The man is described as black, around 6ft with a stocky build.
He was wearing a hat, black puffer style jacket with fur trim, and black trousers.
Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton from Corstorphine Police Station said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the description of this man, or anyone who was in the area at the time, or has dash cam footage or CCTV images, to get in touch via 101 quoting reference 2192 of 26 February 2022.”
Police are urging anyone with information that could help their enquiries to come forward.