Police appeal to find motorcyclist after reports of dangerous driving

The incidents were reported in Penicuik last Monday (June 9).

Police are appealing for information regarding a motorcyclist who has been seen driving dangerously in Penicuik.

Reports were made to local police after a series of incidents in the town last week.

The off-road motorcycle was seen being driven dangerously particularly in the Montgomery Park and The Precinct area of the town.

Constable Keith Dolan said it had been involved with several near collisions and officers are keen to talk to the driver.

He said: “This motorcycle has had several near misses with people in the area and I would appeal to anyone who has any information regarding this off-road motorcycle or its rider to contact us.

"It is imperative that we trace them as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1053 of Monday, June 9, 2025.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.