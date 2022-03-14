Ivana Scott, 15, and Noah Holmes, 14, may have been spotted near the A1 southbound, near Morpeth, Northumberland, at around 6pm on Saturday, March 12.

Before this potential sighting, they were last seen leaving Loretto School in Musselburgh at around 4pm on Friday, March 11.

A witness saw them walking along Goose Green Road in the town heading in the direction of the Levenhall Links area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivana is described as being around 5ft 7in, of slim build with short brown hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie and a red beanie hat.

Noah is described as being around 5ft 7ins, of slim build with brown hair. He was wearing black trousers and a maroon or purple hoodie when he was last seen.

Inspector Alan King said: "Concerns are continuing to grow for Ivana and Noah and we are urging anyone who may have seen them or know where they are to get in touch.

Police are investigating a potential sighting of two missing teenagers from Musselburgh, who are believed to have travelled to Northumberland.

"It is believed they may have travelled to the Northumberland area together.

"In addition, if they see this appeal, please get in touch with us to let us know you are safe and well."

Officers are urging the public to help them to trace the two teenagers.

Anyone who has any information that could aid the investigation should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2558 or 2513 of Friday, March 11, 2022.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.