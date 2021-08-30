Police concerned for welfare of missing Edinburgh pensioner
Police in Edinburgh have asked the public for help finding a missing pensioner.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 2:36 pm
Janet Willetts was last seen in the Davidsons Gardens area of the Capital at around 9.15pm on August 29.
Officers said the 76-year-old is 5’6” tall, with a slim build and tanned complexion.
She has neck-length grey hair.
Ms Willetts was last seen wearing white jeans, red shoes, green top, blue jacket and has a black crossover bag.
Police Scotland asked anyone who may have seen Ms Willetts, or who has any information on her whereabouts, to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0195 of the August 29.