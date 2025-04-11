Police continue 'extensive enquiries' into Edinburgh and Glasgow gang war blazes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives have visited more than 100 properties as they continue to investigate a series of fires in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Detectives and specialist resources investigating a series of wilful fire-raisings have visited more than 100 properties as part of extensive door-to-door enquiries and seized almost 700 hours of CCTV footage. The fires, which took place in and around Glasgow, are thought to be linked to reports of discharges of firearms and fire-raising in the capital.

One week on from the first incident, officers are appealing for information after a house was deliberately set on fire in Cortmalaw Gardens, Glasgow on Thursday, 3 April, 2025. Police are also investigating willful fireraising at properties and premises in Kirkintilloch, Glasgow, Stepps and Bishopbriggs between Friday, 4 and Tuesday, 8 April.

Police believe that the fireraising in the West of the country may be linked to similar incidents in Edinburgh - which are believed to be gang-related.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry, Specialist Crime Division, said: "It is vital that we trace whoever is responsible for these reckless acts as soon as possible.

"While we believe these to be targeted attacks, the consequences could have been far more serious and I want to make it clear this behaviour will not be tolerated.

"I would urge anyone with information about any of these incidents to please get in touch.

"We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dash-cam, doorbell footage or personal footage, from the areas where these incidents have taken place.

"Significant enquiries are ongoing in relation to all of these incidents, and we are utilising all available resources to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."

A number of arrests have been made in the East and a number of warrants have been executed in the city.

On Thursday, 10 April, 2025, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old male youth were arrested in connection with wilful fire-raisings in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh firefighters tackled a large fire which engulfed a property on Hay Drive. | Third Party

The 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident which took place in Hay Drive on Friday, 4 April, 2025, a wilful fire at a premises in Albert Street on Thursday, 6 March, 2025 and the wilful fire of a vehicle in the Parrotshot area on Sunday, 2 March, 2025.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Friday, 11 April, 2025.

The 17-year-old male youth has been released pending further enquiries.

A number of items relevant to the investigation, including weapons, have been seized, along with drugs and cash during the execution of warrants in the past few weeks.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ferry added: "A number of arrests have already been made in connection with incidents in the East and arrests will continue across the country over the coming weeks.

"I want to reassure the communities in the East and West of Scotland that we have a team of detectives working on this investigation and our continued action in recent weeks demonstrates our commitment to tackling this type of crime.

"We will continue to carry out additional high-visibility patrols and disruption activity and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to approach these officers, so we can take action.

“If anyone has information that can help with our enquiries then please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.