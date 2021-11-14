Police dog praised after finding Falkirk area drunk driver who fled from scene

A police dog has earned praise on social media after tracking down a drunk driver who tried to evade officers.

By Jonathon Reilly
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 12:48 pm

PD Saul found the man in a section of woodland in the Falkirk region on Saturday morning.

Police Scotland Dogs tweeted: “In the early hours this morning (Saturday) a drunk driver made off from police in the Falkirk area.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk man drove uninsured and refused to take police breath test

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police dog Saul tracked down a drunk driver who tried to flee from officers in Falkirk district. Picture: Police Dogs Scotland.

“PD Saul was deployed to track. He located the male hiding in a wooded area.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V