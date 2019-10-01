Police have charged 17-year-old boy in connection with 'stabbing' on Pilton street

Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old boy has been charged following an incident on a north Edinburgh street yesterday afternoon.

Police and paramedics attended the scene on Ferry Road Drive just before 4pm on Monday following reports of a stabbing.

At the time officers arrested a 17-year-old male following the assault of an 18-year-old man and part of Ferry Road Drive was taped off while police conducted investigations.

READ MORE: Pilton street closed off and 17-year-old boy arrested after stabbing

One witness said: "I saw a man in his twenties with a woman holding something on his back. The police were picking something up off the ground."

Another eyewitness said there were at least nine police cars present.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh have charged a 17-year-old man in connection with the serious assault of an 18-year-old man after officers were called to the Ferry Road Drive area at around 3.45pm on Monday 30 September.

"The 18-year-old was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment.

“The 17-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.”

For breaking incidents as they happen and all the latest crime news from in and around Edinburgh, join our new Facebook group here.