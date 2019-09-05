Police hit out at motorists who drove wrong way on Edinburgh road following bypass crash

Ten people have been charged with dangerous driving for their actions following a crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

At around 2.30pm on Saturday, August 31, a collision occurred on the A720 westbound carriageway between Gilmerton and Lasswade.

During this incident, a temporary road closure was put in place, yet many drivers were seen travelling the wrong way on the slip-road towards Gilmerton to avoid the stationary traffic.

Ten motorists were charged with dangerous driving.

Inspector Roger Park, from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh, said: "While we fully appreciate the frustration caused when you are stuck in traffic, be it as a result of an accident, or general congestion, it is entirely unacceptable to drive the wrong way or on unpermitted areas, in an attempt to avoid delays.

"Such action increases your chances of being involved in a collision and it will not be tolerated.

"We are out on patrol, monitoring the road network on a daily basis and if you are found to be committing such an offence, you can expect to be charged."