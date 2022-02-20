Police hunt attacker who left woman seriously injured in Edinburgh attack
A violent assault in an Edinburgh street during the early hours left a 36-year-old woman with serious facial injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing into the incident, which happened between 1.40am and 2am on Sunday, February 13 in Calder Road near the junction with Sighthill Avenue.
Following the attack the woman was able to flag down a car for someone to help her.
Police Constable Mark McCreight said: "This woman has been seriously injured and therefore it is vital we establish exactly what happened here. We are looking to speak with the female driver who stopped to help as we believe she may be able to assist us with our enquiries. We would urge her to come forward.
“Were you in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning? You may have dash-cam footage that can help us.”
Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0444 of Sunday February 13.