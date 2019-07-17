Police hunt thug after serious assault on Leith Walk

A THUG left a man with a serious head injury after knocking him to the ground in a random attack.

The 46-year-old victim had just left The Central Pub at around 9pm on Sunday (July 14) in Leith Walk when his attacker struck.

He was standing outside the Leith Surgery when the man approached and forcibly knocked him to the ground.

The victim sustained a head injury and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment before later being released.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, in his forties, around 6ft 2ins tall with a large build and bald.

There is no description of his clothing at this time, however, he is believed to have spoken with a Glasgow accent.

Detective Constable Caroline Niblock from the Violence Reduction Unit at Gayfield Police Station said: "This appears to have been a random attack, which left the victim requiring medical attention and we are conducting various lines of inquiry within the Leith Walk area to identify the suspect.

"If you were in the area on Sunday evening and saw what happened, or have any information that can assist this investigation, then please contact police immediately.

"Likewise, we would also urge anyone who believes they know they identity of the male involved, then please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact the VRU via 101 and quote incident number 4714 of the 14th July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.