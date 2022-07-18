Officers were alerted to the one-car collision on Buckstone Terrace, Edinburgh, at around 4.20pm on Sunday, July 17.

The street was shut off and officers redirected traffic away from the area, however, it re-opened after the vehicle was removed from the area by a recovery truck.

No one was injured in the crash.

Local Labour councillor Scott Arthur took to Twitter to inform locals that a pedestrian crossing had been closed as a result of the collision.

He wrote: "Nobody hurt, but there has been another road traffic incident on Buckstone Terrace. The pedestrian crossing between Buckstone Road and Gardens is out of action. Many thanks to the police for keeping everyone safe.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on Buckstone Terrace, Edinburgh, around 4.20pm on Sunday, 17 July, 2022.

Buckstone Terrace was closed on Sunday afternoon, after a car crash. (Photo credit: Councillor Scott Arthur)