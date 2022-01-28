Both vehicles suffered "significant damage" when they collided with a shopping trolley, at around 11pm on Friday, January 21.

The trolley is thought to have been dropped from the A85 Crieff Road bridge near Perth, hitting both vehicles.

Police in Tayside are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Jack Stirling said: "Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this reckless and dangerous act.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of the A85 around 11pm on Friday, 21 January, who has any information or dash cam footage which may assist us to get in touch."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3883 of January 21.

A shopping trolley was dropped onto the A9 near Perth, damaging two vehicles.

