Edinburgh crime: Police seek owners of recovered bikes in the Capital

Police in the Capital have recovered two bikes and are hoping to reunite them with their owners.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 10:30 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 10:31 am

One of the bikes is a Carrera Vengeance 27.5 which is black with grey writing on it.

The second is a Carrera Axle Limited Edition 6061, which is black with blue writing on it.

Anybody who recognises them is asked to call 101 and quote incident 3046 of 27/02/22.

Nearly a third of all bike thefts in Scotland between 2020 and 2021 were in Edinburgh, with the number reaching 1, 746.

