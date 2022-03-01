Police in the Capital have recovered two bikes and are hoping to reunite them with their owners.

One of the bikes is a Carrera Vengeance 27.5 which is black with grey writing on it.

The second is a Carrera Axle Limited Edition 6061, which is black with blue writing on it.

Anybody who recognises them is asked to call 101 and quote incident 3046 of 27/02/22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh crime: Police seek owners of recovered bikes in the Capital

Nearly a third of all bike thefts in Scotland between 2020 and 2021 were in Edinburgh, with the number reaching 1, 746.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.