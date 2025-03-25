Police in West Lothian warn businesses and the public about counterfeit £50 notes being used

Police in West Lothian are warning businesses and the public about counterfeit £50 notes being used to fraudulently obtain goods.

These fake notes are being presented at shops across the area, with the police urging everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspect notes immediately.

Local people and businesses are being urged to check the security features: watermarks, holograms, and raised printing of any £50 notes that come into their possession.

Police are urging local businesses and residents in West Lothian to look out for counterfeit £50 notes. Please note, this is a stock photo of a standard £50 note.placeholder image
Police are urging local businesses and residents in West Lothian to look out for counterfeit £50 notes. Please note, this is a stock photo of a standard £50 note.

They are also urging locals to look for irregularities in the texture and color of the note. If in doubt, use a UV light or counterfeit detection pen.

While, businesses are advised to regularly train staff on how to spot fake notes, and encourage employees to examine large denominations carefully.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Report any suspicious notes to the police immediately. If you believe you have received a counterfeit note, do not hesitate to contact your local police. Let's work together to keep our community safe.”

