Police issue fresh appeal in Edinburgh manhunt after DNA links double sex attacker to earlier offence

Police confirmed that a man who carried out a rape and sexual assault against two young women six years ago had struck in the area in 2012 –attacking a teenager who was walking home after a night out.

Brave Jenna Pike spoke about her ordeal as Police Scotland revealed a DNA breakthrough had identified the same man was responsible for all three incidents.

Jenna - who was just 16 at the time - fought her attacker off and it was initially reported as a straightforward assault to the then Lothian and Borders Police.

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance of Edinburgh Police Division is pictured with Jenna Pike, the victim of the 2012 attack. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

But developments in DNA technology, which allows identification from much smaller samples, allowed detectives to create a full DNA profile of the perpetrator.

Under Special Operation Corwin detectives have now launched a fresh appeal in their hunt for the attacker who is feared to be 'an escalating sex offender' after he moved from assault to sexual assault to rape.

Three years after Jenna was attacked a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Craiglockhart Quadrant on 5 August that year and, just over three weeks later, a 19-year-old woman was raped in the Newmills Road area.

After seeing the renewed investigation into the 2015 incidents Miss Pike was struck by details of the incidents and contacted police again to see if they could be linked.

Officers believe the suspect either lived in or had significant links to the Craiglockhart community. As part of the appeal a massive letter drop has gone out today to residents in the area urging the public to come forward with any information.

Ms Pike, 25, said: “Since the attack I tried to move on with my life, but I never walk alone at night. Even in the daytime I’m constantly looking behind me. I’ve lived for nine years looking behind me nearly every step I take. I want closure for me and these other women. I hope anyone with information comes forward. After me, he struck again twice that we know of. It makes me wonder how many others could there be.”

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance, the investigating officer for the renewed inquiries, said:

“I want to sincerely thank Jenna for coming forward and helping us with our investigation, as well as for bravely speaking out.

“Using advanced DNA technology we’ve been able to review the forensics from Jenna’s case and determine that these attacks are all linked.

“It’s incredibly concerning that the man responsible was targeting lone women as far back as 2012, especially given what we know now.

“It leads me to believe, due the proximity of these incidents, that the answer may very well lie in the local community.

“Anyone who can help is strongly asked to come forward, no matter how small the information or their concerns may seem. We have the ability to very quickly rule people out of our investigation.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0770 of 1 March, 2021, or pass tips anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

