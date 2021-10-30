Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Officials have become “increasingly concerned” about Tara McFarlane’s safety, who is said to be dealing with "personal issues".

Ms McFarlane was last seen in the Corstorphine area at 9.15am on Friday, October 29.

Tara McFarlane has been missing from her Edinburgh home since Friday morning.

Described as white, 5’6 in height, of medium build with light brown and blonde shoulder length hair, she was last seen wearing red boots, jeans and a grey jacket.

Inspector William Falconer, of Wester Hailes Police Station, said: “Tara was last seen in the Corstorphine area 9.15am on Friday morning. She headed for the west end area. She has not returned home and her family and police are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

“She has been dealing with some personal issues lately, and searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace her to ensure that she is safe and well.”

Anyone who has any information should contact 101 quoting reference 0193 of 30 October.

