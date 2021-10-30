Police issue urgent appeal to find missing Edinburgh woman
Police Scotland have appealed for help tracing a 49-year-old woman who is missing from her Edinburgh home since yesterday morning.
Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.
Officials have become “increasingly concerned” about Tara McFarlane’s safety, who is said to be dealing with "personal issues".
Ms McFarlane was last seen in the Corstorphine area at 9.15am on Friday, October 29.
Described as white, 5’6 in height, of medium build with light brown and blonde shoulder length hair, she was last seen wearing red boots, jeans and a grey jacket.
Inspector William Falconer, of Wester Hailes Police Station, said: “Tara was last seen in the Corstorphine area 9.15am on Friday morning. She headed for the west end area. She has not returned home and her family and police are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety and wellbeing.
“She has been dealing with some personal issues lately, and searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace her to ensure that she is safe and well.”