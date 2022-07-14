The warning reads that such items “can be attractive items to thieves, due to the precious metals they contain (rhodium, platinum, palladium).” and that hybrid vehicles are frequently targeted as they have two power sources, therefore the converter is used less frequently and the metals less corroded.

According to officers vans and SUV’s are particularly at risk, as their high clearance makes access to the exhaust system easier.

Police have urged drivers to park in a locked garage where possible or well-lit, populated areas with CCTV.

Drivers have also been urged to avoid parking half on the pavement as such parking would make it easier for thieves to access the converter.

Police added that welding the bolts securing the cat converter may make removal more difficult and that drivers should consider using forensic property marking kits (Selectamark / Catloc).