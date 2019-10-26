Police notify missing Edinburgh man Rufus Brickell's family after body discovery

Rufus Brickell, 22, was last seen earlier this month in Orwell Place. Picture: Police handout

Police have confirmed a body was found at around 3.45 yesterday afternoon.Officers say that formal identification is yet to take place, but add that the family of young student Rufus Brickell, who was reported missing from the Gorgie/Dalry area of the Capital earlier this month, has been informed.The Bristol-born 22-year-old, a student at Heriot Watt University, was last seen in Edinburgh's Orwell Place at around 6pm on Saturday, 5 October.CCTV images released by police showed Rufus getting off a train at Kilpatrick Station in West Dunbartonshire, just after midnight on Sunday, 6 October.