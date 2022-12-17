News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police officer arrested in connection with rape at Tulliallan

A police officer has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape at the Scottish Police College in Tulliallan.

By Jolene Campbell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 12:12pm

Officers received a report of a serious sexual assault at the college near Kincardine in Fife on Friday 14 October.

Police confirmed that a 35-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the allegation.

Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The man has been released pending further inquiries."

Officer was arrested in connection serious sexual assault