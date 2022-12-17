Police officer arrested in connection with rape at Tulliallan
A police officer has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape at the Scottish Police College in Tulliallan.
By Jolene Campbell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
17th Dec 2022, 12:12pm
Officers received a report of a serious sexual assault at the college near Kincardine in Fife on Friday 14 October.
Police confirmed that a 35-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the allegation.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The man has been released pending further inquiries."