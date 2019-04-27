Police probe after reports of sex attack on woman in West Lothian

INVESTIGATIONS are under way following the alleged sexual assault of a woman in West Lothian.

Police responded to reports that a 34-year-old woman had been attacked in South Street, Armadale on Friday.

The alleged incident is understood to have taken place near Almo’s takeaway close to the junction with Upper Bathville and Lower Bathville.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Police Scotland commented: “Police in West Lothian are investigating following a report of a sexual assault of a 34-year-old woman in Armadale.

“The incident was reported around 1.30pm on Friday.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1829 of April 26.”

