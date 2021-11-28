Police probe as car stolen from West Lothian property found in Kirkliston
Police are hot on the trail of thieves who stole a silver Range Rover Sport after breaking into a property in the Mid Calder area.
The break-in happened at the premises in Tennent Park at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 23.
The vehicle stolen following the break-in was recovered the next day in the Kirkliston area.
Detective Constable Jordan Rintoul said: “We are working to trace those responsible for this housebreaking.
"We believe immediately after the theft, the car drove through Pumpherston, Uphall Station and Broxburn.
"A motorbike was driving closely behind it and we are continuing our enquiries to trace the driver of each of these vehicles.
"I would appeal to anyone who has information that will assist our investigation.
"I would ask anyone who may have seen the car and motorbike between 7.30 and 8pm on Tuesday night, or anyone with footage that may help to come forward.”
People can call 101 quoting reference 2860 of November 23.