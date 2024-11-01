Police have said some people who were in the area are yet to come forward.

Detectives investigating a serious assault on a woman in Dalkeith have re-issued an appeal for information and for people to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday, October 4 when the 26-year-old was approached by a man who attacked her on a path within a wooded area on Abbey Road, Dalkeith.

Officers have established there were several people in the area around the time of the incident who have yet to speak to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Diane Barr said: “We would like to thank the local community for their assistance so far and ask those that were in the area on that day that have still to speak to the police to come forward, even if you believe you have nothing to report, your information could prove vital.”

The injured woman was taken to hospital but has since been released.

The man is described as being white, in his late 30s with stubble. He was wearing black trousers, a black waterproof jacket and had a dog lead around his neck, but it is not believed he had a dog with him.

Officers continue to examine CCTV footage from in and around the area for any small detail which could assist the investigation. Enquiries are continuing and an increased police presence remains in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The online portal remains in place for anyone who has any information.

https://orlo.uk/ozyft

Alternatively, contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3107 of 4 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.