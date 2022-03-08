Police recover stolen bike in Penicuik
Funded Offices from the Midlothian Community Action Team are looking for the owners of a stolen bike they recovered recently.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 3:33 pm
The officers carried out a stolen property warrant at a location in Penicuik on January 31, and are still looking to trace the owner of a UMF branded bicycle they recovered.
Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3324 of 31st January 2022.
Alternatively, anyone wishing to report their information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.