Police say family worried about Bervely Chaleka who is reported missing in Edinburgh

Bervely Chaleka

Bervely Chaleka was last seen in the Wester Hailes area of the city on Monday, September 20, and police say that her family are worried.

It is reportedly out of character for her to be out of contact with her family.

She is described as a black female, 25 years old, 5’ 7” in height with short black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a white headscarf/bandana, navy jacket and light patterned loose fitting trousers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bervely Chaleka as she was last seen.

Inspector Keith Forrester from Wester Hailes Police Station said: “It is out of character for Bervely to go away and not keep in contact with her family.

"Her family are worried therefore if anyone has seen Bervely since Monday, or who has any information regarding her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 491 of the 21/09/2021.”