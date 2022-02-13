Police Scotland inspector in court on stalking charge

Stewart Andrew made a brief appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, earlier this week.

The Daily Record reported the 44-year-old is accused of repeatedly attempting to contact a woman in the Fife town between January 3 and 26.

He entered a not guilty plea and was released on an undertaking.

The charge stated that despite being “repeatedly advised” not to contact the woman at her request, he continued to do so.

He also allegedly attended her home on several occasions without being invited, and on a least one occasion, “attended at areas where (the woman) was known to frequent with the intention of meeting her.”

Andrew appeared in court on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "A 44-year-old-man was arrested and charged in connection with alleged stalking related offences.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

