A woman left paralysed after she accepted a lift home from a motorist who, unknown to her, had consumed alcohol, has spoken out about the “devastating consequences” of drink-driving.

Niki Smith, 48, from Aberdeenshire, said that “small decision” in 1997 had changed her life irreversibly.

The car she was travelling in was involved in a crash, leaving her in a wheelchair.

Meanwhile, her sister, with whom she had been enjoying a night out, broke her collarbone in the incident, and later went on to be diagnosed with PTSD.

Ms Smith warned of the “devastating consequences drink-driving can have on so many lives”, as Police Scotland launched its annual festive crackdown on drugged and drunk motorists.

More than 20,000 drivers are stopped by the police in Scotland every month, and over the festive period the force is pledging it will have an “even stronger focus on drink-driving on Scotland’s roads”.

Transport Minister Graeme Dey and Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock from Police Scotland at the launch of the festive drink and drug-drive crackdown.

Ms Smith recalled: “It was a Friday evening and my sister and I were having a great night out. I enjoyed letting my hair down in between working as a carer and being a busy mum.

“We accepted a lift from someone we knew, although we had no idea he’d been drinking. It was a small decision that changed my life irreversibly.”

She added: “It must have been heart-breaking for my family and partner to be told I’d broken my neck and was paralysed.

“My sister, who was in the car with me, broke her collarbone and was later diagnosed with PTSD. I’m glad it was me, as I would have struggled to accept her having my injury.”

A life changed forever: Niki Smith was paralysed in a crash involving a driver who had been drinking.

Since the crash she said she and her family had endured “years of stress, physical pain and frustration” but added that she has “now found ways to enjoy special moments and not just sit at home and dwell on the difficult times”.

“I’ve had to become a more confident person so people see me and not just the wheelchair,” she said.

“If I hadn’t had my kids I don’t think I’d be the person I am today.

“I hope that by sharing my own experience I can help raise awareness of the devastating consequences drink-driving can have on so many lives. I wouldn’t want anyone to go through the same as me and my family.”

In the last two months alone Police Scotland said 395 motorists have tested positive for drug-driving, with 600 arrested for drink-driving and related offences.

Head of road policing Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, said: “Driving under the influence reduces reaction times and continues to be a factor in serious and fatal collisions. The fact you could kill or injure yourself or another member of the public should be reason enough not to risk it.”

“Please don’t drink or take drugs and drive, it’s not worth the risk. Do your part, and help keep our roads safe this festive season.”

Transport Minister Graeme Dey echoed that message, saying: "Our message is clear: if you’re having a drink, leave the car at home, and if you’re driving, the best approach is none.”

