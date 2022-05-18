Martyn Coulter is accused of carrying out the crime in the East Lothian town when the child was aged five or six.

The 35 year-old faces a separate charge of sexual assault on the same girl in the town.

The accusations span between September 2013 and November 2014.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland officer Martyn Coulter was charged with sex offences by his colleagues on the force

Coulter also faces two charges of raping a woman in Dunbar and Edinburgh in 2013.

He also allegedly physically assaulted her.

Coulter is further charged with hitting another young girl on the head as well as an accusation of threatening and abusive behaviour.

The officer - currently suspended from Police Scotland - faced the accusations during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Coulter, of Broxburn, West Lothian, denies the charges.

He will now stand trial in Edinburgh in February next year and remains on bail meantime.