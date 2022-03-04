Police in Burntisland seize £1000 worth of cannabis and other pharmaceutical drugs in raid

Police discovered cannabis and other controlled pharmaceutical drugs during a search in Fife.

The raid took place at an address on High Street, Burntisland, at around 4pm on Thursday, March 3.

The street value of the cannabis found is thought to be around £1000.

Officers from the Kirkcaldy Community Team and Community Investigation Unit secured a warrant after hearing concerns from the local community.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that a 36-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

