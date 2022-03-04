The raid took place at an address on High Street, Burntisland, at around 4pm on Thursday, March 3.

The street value of the cannabis found is thought to be around £1000.

Officers from the Kirkcaldy Community Team and Community Investigation Unit secured a warrant after hearing concerns from the local community.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that a 36-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

