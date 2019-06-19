Police swoop to find stolen tourist motorbikes in Edinburgh

TWO motorbikes stolen from tourists at Capital hotels in separate raids have been found by police.
The Evening News reported this week how four bikes have been taken in a month, prompting concerns about Edinburgh’s tourism image.
Officers found a BMW and a Triumph bike earlier today in Drylaw and are returning them to their owners.
“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Uschy Schneeclaus, whose lime green Triumph was found hidden in a garden. “It’s absolutely great what that means for me,” she added.
Fellow German biker Michael Kuhn’s 19-year-old BMW was found in Wester Drylaw Drive this lunchtime.
A police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.