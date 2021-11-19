Operation Winter City, which will run from Saturday, November 20 to Tuesday, January 4, will see local officers and specialist colleagues carry out foot and mobile patrols within the city centre.

Police will be ‘highly visible’ within Edinburgh’s centre to allow them to quickly respond to any incidents and also to provide public reassurance.

Specialist officers will visit licensed premises during the festive season, and will remind staff of their licensing responsibilities, in their efforts to prevent and deter criminal activity taking place within these venues.

Superintendent Sam Ainslie, Operation Winter City’s Lead Officer, said: "Last year’s festive period proved challenging for many of us, however, with the majority of the COVID restrictions now removed, we look forward to welcoming people back into Edinburgh to enjoy all that the city has to offer.

"No different to any other time of the year, we remain focused on ensuring that everyone remains safe, and whether you have travelled in to shop, enjoy the various attractions or sample the night time economy, you will undoubtedly see our dedicated resources throughout the city centre over the coming weeks.

“In addition to offering reassurance to the public and respond to any incidents, my officers will also be offering a range of crime prevention advice, including how best to protect yourself, your home and your belongings, and I would encourage you to speak with them.

“If you plan on visiting the city centre over this period, I would advise you to plan your journey in advance, including your journey home and remember to keep hold of your belongings and purchases.

“If you are here to enjoy the night time economy, then please drink responsibly and behave considerately towards others, as highlighted officers will be providing a highly visible presence throughout the city centre area.

“But above all, Edinburgh Division wishes you and your loved ones a safe festive period.

“We will be utilising our social media channels to share crime prevention advice and broader messaging over the course of Operation Winter City, so please follow our Facebook and Twitter pages to receive this information, or, if you would prefer to view ahead of time, please visit www.scotland.police.uk/advice-and-information.”

