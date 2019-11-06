Police warning as thieves target 'Asian gold' in break-ins

Police issued the warning

Police said that since April, there have been 35 reports of such break-ins to properties in Glasgow, Paisley, Renfrew, Ayrshire and Edinburgh.

They are urging people who keep valuable gold items or cash in their homes to ensure they are stored safely out of sight, and that their properties are "robustly secured".

Officers are also asking communities to be vigilant and look out for any suspicious activity in their local area, with break-ins of this type generally happening between the house of 11am and 11pm.

Detective Inspector Kevin Gilmour said: "In 2017 and the early part of 2018, we saw significant numbers of Asian gold house-breakings taking place and a national campaign was launched to address this.

"Whilst the numbers we've seen occurring over recent times are much lower than two years ago, I want to again reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to investigate all incidents which occur and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Prevention is key and I would ask all members of our communities to assist us in stopping these offences by being vigilant and considering the security of their properties. It is known that bedrooms and lofts routinely get searched during the commission of these crimes.

"If you witness any behaviour you feel is suspicious or unusual, or have any concerns about the behaviour of an individual or group of people, please contact us immediately, noting any vehicle registrations if safe to do so."