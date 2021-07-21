Police say violence and disorder 'not welcome' at Portobello beach as six arrests are made following anti-social behaviour over the weekend (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

The six arrests come after Civerinos’ Portobello branch was forced to close early as a manager described anti-social behaviour by youths on Sunday as ‘horrible’ and ‘intimidating.’

Incidents included a flare thrown towards the beach and a glass bottle being thrown towards a child sitting at the store’s deckchairs.

Extensive inquiries have been conducted in the lead up to the arrests and remain ongoing, Police Scotland said.

Chief Inspector Murray Tait, Local Area Commander for North East Edinburgh, said: "Our officers responded to a number of incidents involving youths in the Portobello area over the course of the weekend, including violence and antisocial behaviour.

"As a result of these reports, extensive inquiries have been undertaken and we can confirm that six arrests have been made to date. Further inquiries remain ongoing.

"It was unfortunate to see a small minority ruin the good weather for the rest of the community with their actions which have no place in Portobello. I want to make it absolutely clear that those who attend with the intention of causing violence and disorder are not welcome.

"Portobello Beach is a fantastic area, with great local businesses and is enjoyed by many families and young children who come to visit the area.

"I would like to reassure the public that there will be a significant police presence in the area, so we can robustly deal with anyone causing issues in the coming days. If you have any concerns about criminality, please speak to officers, call 101, or call 999 in an emergency."

Working alongside Police Scotland, Edinburgh City Council is deploying additional CCTV in the area to deal with anti-social behaviour.

An Edinburgh City Council spokesperson said: “We're working with partners to address the issues which contributed to the appalling scenes at Portobello Beach at the weekend. We will be deploying additional CCTV where possible, increasing the amount of street cleansing resource to the area and will continue working with Police Scotland to increase the presence of Police Officers and Council officers over the coming weeks.”

