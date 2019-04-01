‘Positive line of enquiry’ in hunt for Hive nightclub attacker in Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh who released images of a woman they wanted to trace in connection with a city centre nightclub assault are now following a ‘positive line of enquiry’.

The initial appeal asked the public for information regarding a woman described as white, in her early twenties, 5ft 4ins tall, with long blonde hair.

The incident happened around 2.15am on Sunday 3rd March at The Hive Nightclub on Niddry Street and resulted in a man sustaining facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

Enquiries remain ongoing and Police are thanking those who have come forward with information.

