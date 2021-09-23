Powertools worth £5,000 stolen in break-in at Aberlady building site
Powertools worth £5,000 were among the items stolen during a break-in at a building site, police have confirmed.
The incident, near Aberlady in East Lothian, happened sometime between 5pm on Friday September 10, and 8am on Monday 13th.
A large container was broken into and a number of items, also including heavy plates, were stolen.
This would have required a number of person and a vehicle to remove the items.
Police are appealing for witnesses call call 101 quoting incident number 0643 of 13/09/21.