Powertools worth £5,000 stolen in break-in at Aberlady building site

Powertools worth £5,000 were among the items stolen during a break-in at a building site, police have confirmed.

By Scott McCartney
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 12:28 pm
Police have released images of the sort of tools that were taken.

The incident, near Aberlady in East Lothian, happened sometime between 5pm on Friday September 10, and 8am on Monday 13th.

A large container was broken into and a number of items, also including heavy plates, were stolen.

This would have required a number of person and a vehicle to remove the items.

Police are appealing for witnesses call call 101 quoting incident number 0643 of 13/09/21.