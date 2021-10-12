Prestonpans pervert caught red-handed with hoard of sickening abuse images

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Liam Cullen admitted possessing the images when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this year.

Sentence had been deferred for reports and 24-year-old Cullen was back in the dock for sentencing.

Pervert Cullen admitted his crime at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell placed him on the Sex Offenders’ Register and on a supervision order for 32 months.

Cullen was also told he must comply with a programme requirement by attending sessions with the sex offender treatment programme, Horizon.

The sheriff also allowed the Crown motion of the forfeiture of a USB stick which had been discovered to contain the child abuse images.

Previously the court was told Cullen had moved from to Southwark in London.

Cullen pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse images at his former homer at Appin Crescent, Prestonpans, between July 18, 2015 and August 13, 2018.

