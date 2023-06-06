A major emergency services operation is under way after a man died in an Edinburgh street.

Officers were alerted to a report of an injured man in Primrose Street, Leith, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 6. Emergency services descended on the area but despite paramedics’ efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Primrose Street and part of Lochend Road are cordoned off as detectives investigate.

One eyewitness said: "It's just absolute chaos. There's police cars, ambulances and CID and the road is blocked off right beside Leith Academy school." Police that enquiries into the incident are “ongoing”.

Primrose Street in Leith has been cordoned off after the death of a man.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 6 June, we were called to a report of a man injured in the Primrose Street area of Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” The Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.