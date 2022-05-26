Police arrested the 37-year-old and held her overnight ahead of an appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

She is charge with breaking windows at the Barclays branches in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen in a wrecking spree.

The incident in Edinburgh left a plate-glass window shattered and others damaged.

Police at the scene of the incident at Barclays Bank branch in Princes Street

In Glasgow, windows at the Argyle Street branch were boarded up after it too was targeted.

And in Aberdeen’s Union Street, every window in the branch was shattered, sparking a major investigation by Police Scotland.

Police Scotland confirmed the woman’s arrest in connection with damage to the bank branches.

A spokesperson said: “A 37-year-old female has been charged in connection with the vandalism of business premises in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.