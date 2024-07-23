Protest held outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court as pensioner was due to stand trial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large demonstration was held outside one of the country’s busiest court buildings in support of a pensioner who was due to stand trial.

Around 100 protestors waving Palestinian flags and Saltires descended on the entrance to Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday prior to the planned trial of accused man William Black.

The group cheered as one member using a microphone and speaker made a passionate speech about the ongoing Israeli Palestinian conflict in the Middle East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large demonstration was held outside one of the country’s busiest court buildings in support of a pensioner who was due to stand trial. | Other 3rd party

Police officers were seen standing by at the court entrance during the demonstration but the gathering passed without incident.

Mr Black, from Pilton, Edinburgh, was facing charges of failing to gain permission to hold three public processions in support of the Palestinian cause in the capital’s city centre.

Court papers stated Mr Black, 74, held a procession at several city centre streets including The Mound, Princes Street and George IV Bridge without giving the authorities due notice on February 3, March 2 and March 23, all this year.