Protest held outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court as pensioner was due to stand trial
Around 100 protestors waving Palestinian flags and Saltires descended on the entrance to Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday prior to the planned trial of accused man William Black.
The group cheered as one member using a microphone and speaker made a passionate speech about the ongoing Israeli Palestinian conflict in the Middle East.
Police officers were seen standing by at the court entrance during the demonstration but the gathering passed without incident.
Mr Black, from Pilton, Edinburgh, was facing charges of failing to gain permission to hold three public processions in support of the Palestinian cause in the capital’s city centre.
Court papers stated Mr Black, 74, held a procession at several city centre streets including The Mound, Princes Street and George IV Bridge without giving the authorities due notice on February 3, March 2 and March 23, all this year.
The trial was due to be heard at Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court but all the charges were dropped by the Crown prior to the trial commencing and the case was treated as not called.