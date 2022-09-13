Several arrests have been made over the last few days as thousands arrived in Edinburgh to witness the Queen’s coffin as it was moved

This is amid reports of some people shouting at Prince Andrew, and one woman holding an anti-monarchy sign.

A 52-year old man was arrested and charged, and, today, Police Scotland has confirmed another man has been formally charged.

A spokesperson said: "A 22-year old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."