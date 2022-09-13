News you can trust since 1873
Queen Elizabeth II: A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a 'breach of the peace' after yesterdays procession

Police Scotland has confirmed that another man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace after yesterday’s procession.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 1:05 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 1:06 pm

Several arrests have been made over the last few days as thousands arrived in Edinburgh to witness the Queen’s coffin as it was moved

This is amid reports of some people shouting at Prince Andrew, and one woman holding an anti-monarchy sign.

A 52-year old man was arrested and charged, and, today, Police Scotland has confirmed another man has been formally charged.

A spokesperson said: "A 22-year old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

