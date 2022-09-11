Queen Elizabeth II Edinburgh: Woman arrested after protest breaks out on Royal Mile
A woman has been arrested after a protester was seen holding an anti-monarchist sign during the proclamation of the new King in Edinburgh.
Moments before the ceremony on Sunday afternoon (September 11), a demonstrator appeared in the crowd opposite the Mercat Cross. She held a sign saying “f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy”.
Officers appeared behind her and took her away, prompting the crowd to applaud.
One man shouted: “Let her go, it’s free speech,” while others yelled: “Have some respect.”
A police spokesman said a 22-year-old woman was arrested “in connection with a breach of the peace”. It came after hecklers were heard booing during the event.
The national anthem was then sung but, afterwards, people could be heard calling for a republic.
After Lord Lyon King of Arms led three cheers, saying “hip hip” to replies of “hooray”, booing was heard for a second time.
Some mourners called the hecklers “disrespectful”, saying they should have avoided the proclamation if they believe in a republic.