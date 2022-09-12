News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Queen Elizabeth II: More arrests for 'breach of the peace' at procession as the Queen's body is moved to St Giles' Cathedral

There have been more arrests on Monday as the Queen’s coffin moves from Holyrood Palace and St Giles’ Cathedral.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:58 pm

On Monday morning it was confirmed that a woman, arrested outside St Giles’ on Sunday, had been charged with a breach of the peace.

This afternoon, images taken by attendees show people being pulled back from the crowds by police.

There were also reports that some onlookers were heckling and shouting at Prince Andrew, who was part of the procession.

Most Popular

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 22-year old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022."

Police have also been contacted for comment on another incident that took place around 2.30 pm outside John Knox’s house.

Read More

Read More
Queen Elizabeth II LIVE BLOG: Thousands gather in Edinburgh l Queen's coffin is ...
Queen Elizabeth II: More arrests for 'breach of the peace' at procession as the Queen's body is moved to St Giles