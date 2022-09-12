On Monday morning it was confirmed that a woman, arrested outside St Giles’ on Sunday, had been charged with a breach of the peace.

This afternoon, images taken by attendees show people being pulled back from the crowds by police.

There were also reports that some onlookers were heckling and shouting at Prince Andrew, who was part of the procession.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 22-year old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022."

Police have also been contacted for comment on another incident that took place around 2.30 pm outside John Knox’s house.