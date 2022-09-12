Queen Elizabeth II: Woman arrested during accession proclamation in Edinburgh has been charged
A woman arrested on Sunday outside St Giles has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace.
By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:40 am
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:40 am
A woman who was arrested during the accession proclamation for the new King in Edinburgh has been charged.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace.
"She was charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date."
Most Popular
-
1
King Charles III Proclamation Edinburgh: Boos and protests during Accession of new King at Mercat Cross
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II cortege route: Where to see Queen in Edinburgh today in journey to Palace of Holyroodhouse
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II Edinburgh: Woman arrested after protest breaks out on Royal Mile
-
4
When is the Queen's coffin arriving at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral? Times and route
-
5
When is the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh? Royal Mile procession and St Giles' Cathedral ceremony timeline