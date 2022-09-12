Queen Elizabeth II: Woman arrested during accession proclamation in Edinburgh has been charged

A woman who was arrested during the accession proclamation for the new King in Edinburgh has been charged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace.

"She was charged and was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date."