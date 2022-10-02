Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The protester, said to have called Andrew “a sick old man”, was charged by police with breach of the peace.

But now two men, both 34, have also been arrested and charged after the incident on September 12 when the heckler appeared to be violently pulled to the ground.

All the Queen’s children, including King Charles III, took part in the sombre procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, walking behind the coffin as it was taken to St Giles Cathedral to lie at rest as thousands of people filed past to pay their last respects to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Prince Andrew, 62, has been a focus of attention because he was forced to step back from all royal duties following the accusations he had sex with Virginia Giuffre, then 17, after she was trafficked by his friend Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew denied the accusations but ended up paying £12 million to Ms Giuffre rather than face a civil trial in New York.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, both 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault following an incident on the Royal Mile on September 12. A report will be sent for the consideration of the fiscal.”

