Queensferry Road: HGV driver blocks entire pavement to take driving break
The driver of an HGV has been issued a conditional offer after parking on an Edinburgh pavement, blocking the entire footpath.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 4:23 pm
Edinburgh road police spotted the driver on Tuesday, November 16, and discovered that he had stopped as he needed to take a driving break.
His vehicle was blocking the entire footpath on Queensferry Road.
The officers instructed him to continue his route to unblock the pavement, and issued him with a £50 conditional offer for parking an HGV on a footpath.
Read More
Read MoreCovid Scotland: vaccine passports likely to be extended three weeks before Chris...