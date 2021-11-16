Edinburgh road police spotted the driver on Tuesday, November 16, and discovered that he had stopped as he needed to take a driving break.

His vehicle was blocking the entire footpath on Queensferry Road.

The officers instructed him to continue his route to unblock the pavement, and issued him with a £50 conditional offer for parking an HGV on a footpath.

