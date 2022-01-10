Johde Singh shouted disgusting racial slurs towards victim Suleman Aslam as the pair clashed in the city’s York Place last year.

During the stand up scrap Singh, 42, called Mr Aslam “an Indian bastard” while also shouting and swearing at the man.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told Singh and Mr Aslam were previously known to each other but there had been no trouble between the pair at that time.

Racial slurs: Johde Singh

Prosecutor Gavin Marshall told the court Singh was spotted shouting and swearing at no one in particular while he walked near to Mr Aslam’s home.

He then saw Mr Aslam in the street before launching into the racist tirade as the pair “engaged in a fight” at around 1.30am on June 19 last year.

Mr Marshall said the victim attempted to walk away from the fracas on several occasions but Singh continued to “walk towards” him.

Then fiscal added: “Mr Singh turned towards Mr Aslam and said “these f*****g people” and a racial slur towards Mr Aslam.

“He was grabbing and pushing him and at this time and Mr Singh was still making racially aggravated remarks.

“He then said to Mr Aslam ‘I’ll burst you, you Indian bastard’. He also called Mr Aslam ‘a dirty monkey’.”

Solicitor Paul Smith said Singh, of Piershill, Edinburgh, had met Mr Aslam by chance and after a brief exchange things between them “had turned sour and a fight broke out between them”.

Sheriff Nigel Ross said: “It is your record that is the problem but in fairness, though you have a mountain of offending, it has slowed down.

“For those reasons we are passed fines, and it was a significant incident.”

Singh, a part-time chef, was sentenced to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner and engaging in a fight with Suleman Aslam. committing a breach of the peace and acting in a racially aggravated manner at York Place, Edinburgh, on June 19 last year.

