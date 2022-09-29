Emergency services were called to deal with the incident, after a passenger caused a disturbance on a train between Newtongrange and Gorebridge shortly before 5pm on Thursday (September 29).

As a result, services between Edinburgh and Tweedbank are being cancelled, delayed or revised.

Scotrail warned customers of the disruption on Twitter, writing: “Due to a passenger causing a disturbance on a train between Newtongrange and Gorebridge, services between Edinburgh and Tweedbank will be cancelled, delayed or revised. Emergency services are on their way.”

At 5.10pm, the rail operator issued an update which read: “Train services between Edinburgh and Tweedbank are returning to normal but some services will still be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

Travellers have been urged to visit the Scotrail website for updated information on the disruption.

The British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.

