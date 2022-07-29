The 30-year-old right-back is accused of driving at speeds in excess of the limit in Glasgow on April 21 last year.
The footballer appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday to be told the trial has been postponed due to issues with witnesses. The case was previously adjourned until Friday.
Court documents claim Tavernier committed the offence on Crow Road and Anniesland Road in the city’s west end, as well as at the Canniesburn Toll in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.
Most Popular
-
1
Ferry Road Drive hit-and-run: Armed police called to scene of crash after motorcyclist injured
-
2
Petrol prices Edinburgh: Only one filling station in the Capital is selling fuel for 'fair price' according to the RAC
-
3
£400 in energy bill discounts offered to households in instalments - here's when you can expect the first payment
-
4
Menzies Aviation offers ‘wholehearted apology’ for Edinburgh Airport baggage chaos that put it under ‘immense pressure’
-
5
Edinburgh crime news: 41-year-old man arrested for driving dangerously and being in possession of offensive weapons
The charge alleges he braked sharply in order to comply with a red traffic light and then repeatedly accelerated from it at speed.
The footballer is also accused of overtaking and undertaking other vehicles when it was not safe to do so, while driving in tandem with another vehicle.
Tavernier denies the charge.
The next hearing is due to take place on November 7.