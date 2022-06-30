Rapist serving 'life' sentence for horrific attacks on women dies behind bars in Edinburgh

David Reid was served with an Order for Lifelong Restriction for his last attack in which he raped his vulnerable 63-year-old neighbour at knifepoint in has been jailed for four years and three months.

He was armed with a knife when he physically and sexually assaulted the woman in her own home in the city in October 2017. He was brought to justice two years later.

Jailing him at the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Clark described the offence as a "disturbing and violent".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serial rapist died while serving 'life' in Edinburgh's Saughton Prison

The court heard that he held his victim captive before attacking her.

The woman, who has arthritis and walks with a stick, was eventually able to flee the property and get help from members of the public who contacted the police.

Lord Clark was told that Reid's previous convictions date back to the late 1970s.

He was jailed for 10 years for rape and attempted rape in 1998.

He was also previously guilty of indecent assault and having sex with a girl as young as 13.

His serious convictions dated from 1978 to 2016. This includes having sex with a girl aged between 13 and 16 in 1978, attempted rape in 1988 and two rapes and an attempted rape in 1998. He has also breached the sexual offences act by failing to abide by the notification requirements.

Despite being deemed a “high risk”, Reid was freed and targeted his neighbour months later.

But Lord Clark effectively handed him a life sentence, saying Reid would only be freed whenever the Parole Board decided it was safe to do so.

He told Reid: "This is an extremely disturbing sexual assault and rape of a neighbour. These were very shocking events."

The court heard that unemployed Reid knocked on the front door of the woman's house at 8am.

His victim, who was expecting a delivery that day, answered her front door and was confronted by Reid standing there.

The court was told he was drunk and clutching a bottle of whisky.

Reid asked the woman if she wanted a drink and when she declined, he became angry and aggressive and pulled a knife from his pocket and threatened her.

He grabbed the terrified and sobbing woman by the throat, forcibly kissed her on the lips and snarled: "If you don't shut up I'll slit your throat."

Reid then forced her to the ground in the hallway of the house and threatened to sexually assault her before raping her in a bedroom.

He told her: "You won't see your mum today... you have to do everything I say."

The court heard that she was sobbing and kept asking him: "Why are you doing this?" The woman eventually managed to escape her attacker and ran out into the street screaming for help.

Reid chased after her but neighbours who heard the commotion came to her rescue.

The woman was found to have extensive bruising on her neck and face, her left arm and lower back and scratches to her neck.