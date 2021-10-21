Rapist who preyed on women after nights out in Edinburgh loses conviction appeal

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Raymond Nyiam, 31, from Edinburgh, is serving seven years for raping the women while they were drunk and asleep or unconscious and incapable of giving consent.

He met both his victims at a nightclub and pounced later at houses in Edinburgh. One victim was eight years younger than Nyiam and the other 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nyiam was convicted after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The offences were committed on March 5, 2017 and on November 28 at addresses in Edinburgh while both victims were asleep after enjoying a night out in the city. In both cases, the women were attacked while they were vulnerable and Nyiam took advantage of his physical strength.

Jailing him in April this year following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in November 2020, judge Laura Drummond QC told Nyiam: "You knew these women for less than 24 hours after meeting them in a nightclub and going home with them.

"They have been significantly affected by your actions. Their lives have been affected in almost every aspect.

"You have a propensity to be a danger to the public, but the assessment is that you are able to change."

Nyiam lodged an appeal within weeks of his sentencing hearing claiming the jury had not reached the correct verdict after receiving direction ahead of their deliberations from the trial judge..

He claimed that both victims was ‘not only a willing, but an active, participant’ and this should have been considered by the jury.

READ MORE: Edinburgh date rape victim calls for greater protection of women

The appeal was heard in Edinburgh by the Lord Justice Clerk, Lady Dorrian, sitting with Lords Pentland and Matthews.

Nyiam will be on licence and monitored in the community for three years after his release from prison.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.

Solicitor advocate Euan Roy had previously told the court that Nyiam had had "a hedonistic lifestyle and an anti-social personality disorder".

He added "He has expressed a willingness to engage in appropriate rehabilitative interventions.”

Following the case, Detective Inspector Jonny Wright of Police Scotland's Public Protection Unit for the capital, said: "Nyiam clearly thought he could get away with this despicable behaviour, however he was very wrong.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.